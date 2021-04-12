Redbacks clinch a thriller

By Nick Creely

Hampton Park has dusted itself off after its Good Friday loss, clinching a Round 1 thriller against Keysborough in Southern footy’s Division 2 on Saturday.

The Redbacks had just enough in the tank to bank the crucial four points at Rowley Allan Reserve, clawing their way back from 21 points at the main break, 11.8 (74) to 10.9 (69).

For the most part, the weather was a major factor throughout all weekend matches with the rain and conditions forcing a style of game suited to stoppages, meterage and a premium on tackling.

And of course, it was Redbacks recruit Liam Myatt right in the thick of the action for his new club, putting together a commanding performance as he was always going to in the conditions.

The Narre Warren premiership player was a major force throughout the afternoon, and partnered with his new teammate and another Redbacks recruit, big man Russ Gabriel, found another gear with the game on the line.

The Redbacks took full advantage in the first term, kicking four goals to two, before the home side – courtesy of a five-goal second term – shot out to a 21-point lead.

With Tim Edwards (five goals), and the likes of Dylan Webb and the dangerous Tom Anderton (two goals) looking lively, the Burras were always going to be hard to stop after the main break.

But the Redbacks fought their way back, perhaps not taking full advantage to kick 3.3 to 1.3 and reduce the deficit to just nine points at three quarter time.

In a see-sawing battle between two clubs expected to be strong and competitive sides this season, the Redbacks surged home with four goals to two, ensuring they would square the ledger at 1-1, while the Burra will be pleased by its performance but hoping to swiftly bounce back in its second game this Saturday.

Peter Dye slotted three for the Redbacks in a commanding performance, particularly late in the match, while Jack Philpin and Josh Craig were solid contributors throughout.

Down at Koornang Park Reserve, meanwhile, Springvale Districts have moved to 2-0 after a gritty seven-point win against the Caulfield Bears, 9.10 (64) to 8.9 (57).

With Adam Read (three goals), Darren Sheed (two goals), and the likes of Mason Russell, Peter Heng and Cory Hutchinson putting in eye-catching displays, the Dees fought its way back from a 10-point deficit at the main break to all but take the game away with a dominant five goal third term.

Despite a late charge by the Bears, the Dees’ defensive unit stood tall in the last quarter to bank the points.

In Division 3, Southern newcomers Narre South Saints have started life in the league with a bang, knocking off the highly fancied Endeavour Hills at Barry Simon Reserve, 10.5 (65) to 6.12 (48).

The Saints were outstanding against a side expected to be a contender in 2021, holding a lead at every break to show maturity and some positive signs.

The biggest break of the game came in the third term, with the visitors slamming on five goals to two, with the Saints racing out to a 21-point lead – a margin unable to be reeled in by the home side in a goalless final term.

Brandon Nolan and Stephen Richards-Gill were absolutely sublime in attack, combining for seven majors, while Timmothy Gavenlock, Nathan Brewster and Bradley O’Brien played commanding roles in the massive victory.

For the home side, Alex Cann, Ben Holland and Brendan Moldrich were among the best.

In the other match, Ashwood started with a bang, comfortable defeating the Doveton Eagles at Essex Heights Reserve, 22.19 (151) to 3.7 (25).

There was some fascinating results in Division 4, with Lyndhurst and Hallam playing out a low-scoring slog in the wet, but the Lightning prevailed at home, 3.5 (23) to 1.5 (11).

Scoring was hard to come by, but the home side always had the advantage after scoring the only two goals of the first half, and despite plenty of fight and grit by the Hawks in the third, just couldn’t reel in the deficit.

In tough conditions, Jason Twite was best on ground for the Lightning, who had three individual goalkickers, while for the Hawks, Joel Danilo was named best.

Down at Greaves Reserve, Moorabbin Kangaroos defeated Dandenong by 14 points, 11.11 (77) to 9.9 (63).

Despite the Redlegs holding a six-point lead at the final break, a dominant six goal to three final term from the Kangaroos was the catalyst.

But both teams will be better for the run, scoring 20 goals between them as they look to be major players in the Division 4 season.

Dylan Diacono, Anthony Gaetano and Lenny Van Schaik were among the best for the Redlegs, while Josh Gover, Justin Isaac (three goals) and Stewart Levy (two) were excellent for the Kangas.

In the remaining match, Carrum Patterson Lakes were too strong for Lyndale at Barry Powell, 19.14 (128) to 2.2 (14).