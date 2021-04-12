Zipping Rambo’s 595m rampage

By Mick Floyd

Zipping Rambo announced himself one of the country’s premier middle-distance chasers with a stunning victory at Sandown Park last Thursday night.

In what appeared a very even 595-metre event, Zipping Rambo nailed the start and was a length clear of the field within a matter of strides. Cha Cha Charlie gallantly stuck with him down the back straight but had no answer as they approached the home turn, Zipping Rambo recording a dominant victory in 33.659.

His winning time was the second fastest ever recorded, just 0.029 seconds outside of Dyna Double One’s longstanding track record.

As exceptional as the overall time was, it was the way he ran it that showed his dominance.

His first split of 8.99 was the equal third fastest ever run, just half a length outside Dyna Patty’s record (8.96).

His second split of 22.96 was the equal third fastest ever run, just two lengths outside Dyna Patty’s record (22.84).

His run home of 10.699 was faster than Dyna Patty’s 10.892 in her split record run, and Dyna Double One’s 10.78 in his track record.

That his first split was elite came as no surprise given he set the first-split mark at the Meadows just two starts earlier. However his strength at the end of the 595-metre trip stunned everyone, except perhaps for his trainer Mark Delbridge.

“I couldn’t be any happier with the win,” he said.

“His run at the Meadows, he broke the first-split record and I reckon he was only about a length off the second split. And that was only his first 600-metre.”

FASTEST 595-METRE WINS AT SANDOWN PARK

33.630 Dyna Double One – Jan 28, 2016

33.659 Zipping Rambo – April 8, 2021

33.668 Tornado Tears – September 16, 2018

33.670 Bobby Boucheau – January 6, 2011

33.724 Polijuice Potion – December 24, 2015