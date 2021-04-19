Thunder continue impressive form

By Nick Creely

The Dandenong Thunder has banked a crucial 4-3 victory against Hume City, in a high-scoring, entertaining affair at George Andrews Reserve on Saturday night.

The Thunder needed to win this one to carry on the momentum as they continue their surge up the table, but overcame a stern challenge to bank the points.

City struck first blood on the night, with Josh Bingham making the most of a penalty, before the home side struck only a few minutes later, with Thunder’s Nahuel Bonada also converting his penalty.

Bonada’s momentum was unwavering as he put another one in the back of the net – courtesy of an absolutely stellar chip goal – just before the main break, with the Thunder holding a 2-1 lead at half-time.

It took a matter of minutes for the Thunder to extend its lead out to 3-1, with Ali Sulemani turning it on with a goal, before Sulemani once again was the man with another impressive strike to take it out to 4-1.

Despite the game being all but over, the City fought until the very end, with Bingham finding the back of the net in the 75th minute, before Daniel Dixon’s strike in the 84th minute had the scores suddenly 4-3.

The Thunder then held firm in the final moments to bank an impressive, and hard-fought win.

Dandenong City, meanwhile, are still without a win in 2021, but look to be on the improve after a 1-1 draw against Green Gully.

A goal in the 18th minute from Nuh Sehavdic had City up and about and in command, but a strike in the 38th minute from Green Gully’s Alex Salmon – courtesy of a penalty – levelled the scores 1-1 at half-time.

Despite both sides having their chances to score in the second half, the game was drawn.

In NPL3, Springvale White Eagles drew with North Sunshine 3-3 on Friday night.

The Eagles were down 1-2 at half-time after an impressive first half by the visitors, but rallied with an eye-catching second half performance, especially considering the score got out to 1-3 early in the second half.