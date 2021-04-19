Friends stand by the RSL

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

On the eve of Anzac Day, a support group has been created to fight for Covid-struck RSL branches’ survival.

The group Friends of RSL South East, formed by philanthropist Peter Jabbour and former Greater Dandenong councillor Alan Gordon, is seeking members to “stand by the RSL”.

Mr Gordon, who chairs the group, said it would work closely with sub-branches in the South East to help “if and where required”.

The group also urges more to join the RSL branches’ ageing and dwindling membership.

“I’m looking to rejoin again, and I hope others can do the same,” Mr Gordon said.

Recently, Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL sub-branch has announced a $1.3 million financial hit in 2019-’20 after its venues suffered Covid-19 restrictions and shutdowns.

It intends to sell its loss-making entertainment complex at Cranbourne.

The sub-branch would then move out to a new and smaller Cranbourne home “more focused on direct veteran needs”.

Mr Jabbour, a member of Noble Park RSL, said the group would also raise much-needed funds.

“Everyone knows what the RSL are facing – some places are closing down and they’re selling their assets.

“I thought that we could support them financially and support them with anything that we could do.”

The RSL required new generations to step up to the helm, Mr Jabbour said.

“People don’t know how short of people they are, and how they need support.

“We’ll do anything to help the RSL and to keep the memory of people who served for us to live a good life.”

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president John Wells welcomed the Friends group’s support.

“I’d be more than happy to talk to them.

“The RSL is shrinking. We have less people to pitch in – any support would be welcome.”

Noble Park RSL president John Meehan said the Friends founders had brought forward “positive ideas”.

“They’re good blokes, they’re very keen. Peter (Jabbour) has been a big sponsor for the RSL in his own right.

“By him bringing other business people into the organisation – it’s a very positive outlook.

“I look at them as an outside fundraising organisation. They were stressing that they want to raise funds for the welfare and betterment of people in our area.”

To join Friends of RSL South East, email gordonalan194@gmail.com