Rangers halted in its tracks

By Nick Creely

A strong performance in the final period of basketball has halted Dandenong from snapping three game losing streak in the NBL1 South Men’s division on Sunday.

The Rangers went down 89-91 to Bendigo, which have now recorded two successive wins.

Despite going deep into overtime, the night before, Bendigo finished with a 28-24 final period to overrun the Dandenong outfit with the home side surviving a late flurry.

Hayes-Brown was enormous for the men’s side, collecting 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Sean Macdonald led the way with 22 points, eight of those coming in the final minute of the match.

Macdonald even had the chance to secure the win for the Rangers, but his three-point attempt was off-line.

The Dandenong Rangers Women’s side also had a difficult day on the court, in a much less satisfying scoreline in its clash with Bendigo.

The girls went down 85-56 in the tough night, with the home side climbing out to a strong 12 point lead at quarter time and never looking threatened thereafter despite some brief fight in the second period where the deficit was just two points.

Tess Madgen tore the game open for the Braves, putting up a whopping 43 points, starting things off with the opening basket and never slowing down.

For the Rangers, Emilee Harmon was the best, dropping 17 points, and guard Dallas Loughridge was impressive with 17 points.

Dandenong hosts Mt Gambier this Saturday night, with the men to tip-off at 8pm, while the women will play just prior at 6pm.