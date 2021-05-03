Lakeview Walter ready for Harrison-Dawson tilt

By Mick Floyd

Lakeview Walter continued his outstanding form with a brilliant victory in last Thursday night’s Free For All.

Despite entering the night on the back of consecutive top grade victories, Lakeview Walter (box 2) was a notable drifter in the market as Music Event (box 1) halved his opening quote to jump as the odds on favourite.

But it was the group 1 Silver Chief winner that that took control of the race soon after box rise. He mustered quickly to lead by a length with a lap to go and was from there was never challenged, powering to victory in 29.146.

The win not only made it five wins from as many starts at Sandown Park, but also moved Lakeview Walter into third place in the Speed Star match race standings. Handler and part-owner Luke Whelan was delighted with the time, but stated that a tilt at a second group 1 was his immediate target.

“The Harrison-Dawson is the aim,” he said.

“He’ll have a trial between now and the heats, but he’s ready to go.”

Despite his superlative record at Sandown Park, Lakeview Walter ($14) is on the third line of betting for the $100,000 to the winner group 1 event which speaks to the quality of greyhound aiming for the May 20th final.

The sport’s newest millionaire, Tommy Shelby, shares favouritism with Fernando Bluey at $8, while Aston Rupee, Kuro Kismet, Shima Shine and Wow are all at $11.

Earlier in the night, Zipping Rambo was unable to replicate his near track record run from three weeks earlier, but still won in an impressive 33.90.