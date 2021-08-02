Kalmar brace seals win

By Nick Creely

A superb brace from Nick Kalmar has set up a strong win for Dandenong City on Friday night under lights, with NPL football returning with a bang at Frank Holohan Soccer Complex.

After the snap lockdown prevented any football, it was just a welcome relief for sport starved communities to get back out there – albeit without crowds – over the weekend.

And City played like a side on a mission with a vintage Nick Kalmar first half setting up the 2-0 win against Melbourne Knights FC, their third win of the season.

Kalmar scored in the 14th and 25th minute to set up an unassailable lead for the home side who through super defence held onto the advantage in a terrific second half.

Dandenong Thunder, meanwhile, scored a late match winner with a header in the dying stages against Heidelberg United.

With scores 0-0, Thunder managed to find the match winning goal in the 93rd minute of what was a thrilling contest to bank their eighth win of the season and move into fifth, the first time this season the side has moved inside the top six.

Dandenong City travels to take on the might of Bentleigh Greens this Friday night, while the Dandenong Thunder have a massive chance to keep making in-roads on the table with a home clash against second-placed Oakleigh Cannons which is a huge challenge for the group.

In NPL 3, Doveton SC’s promotion dreams remain alive after an impressive 3-0 win against Nunawading City at home.

The Doves played out an interesting clash on Saturday afternoon, with scores 1-0 in the home side’s favour after a Dau Ahkol opener in the 35th minute.

But the visitors responded with an equaliser in the 68th minute, before the home side flexed their muscles with two late goals to seal the all-important points – Frank Vissers and Zander White doing the damage with the goals late in the piece for the Doves.Western United FC, meanwhile, defeated Springvale White Eagles FC 2-0 with two goals in the second half sealing the deal.