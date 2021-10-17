Hibberd the voice of the 2021 TAB Melbourne Cup

By Jason Adams

Dan Hibberd will be the voice of the 2021 TAB Melbourne Cup as the caller of the world’s greatest greyhound race.

It was announced during Saturday night’s coverage of the Bendigo Cup that Hibberd will be stepping in as James Van de Maat takes a break from the role.

“It’s out of this world and a dream come true. It’s something I never thought would happen,” said Hibberd.

He’s been calling professionally for a relatively short amount of time but has impressed with his calls of the sport’s biggest names particularly at Bendigo’s feature events.

“I’ve called the harness meeting at Cobram on Melbourne Cup day for 10 years. I got the opportunity to call trials at Shepparton then greyhounds and from that point on it’s been crazy. I’m absolutely loving it.”

“I’ll be forever grateful for this opportunity.”

Hibberd works at Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton however race calling has been a lifelong dream.

“I’ve always wanted to be a racecaller, as a kid I mucked around with Lego horses at home and tape recorded the calls. I think Mum has a tape somewhere which she’s been desperate to find for one of my birthdays but had no luck.”

Hibberd has received full support from James Van de Maat.

“The first time that I heard Dan call it was clear he had talent. He’s progressed since then and this is a big opportunity for him,” said Van de Maat.

“I was able to advance myself by calling city meetings and the stars of the sport. They take you to a new level. He’s risen to the occasion on Pink Diamond night and last week for Bendigo Cup heats. I can’t wait for him to get underway.”

Adam White, Program Director at RSN, was also supportive of Hibberd.

“RSN is delighted that Dan will get the opportunity to call this year’s Melbourne Cup. He’s quickly become a highly respected greyhound caller because of his energy and excitement. It’s a credit to him and his passion for his craft.”

Dan Hibberd’s voice will be heard at the second TAB Melbourne Cup Prelude Series on Thursday October 28, for the Shootout and final Prelude Series on Thursday November 11, then for TAB Melbourne Cup heats on Friday November 19 and final of the world’s greatest greyhound race on Friday November 26.