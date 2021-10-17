Ranger greats to return next season

By Nick Creely

The Dandenong Basketball Association has made two key coaching appointments, with two of the association greats, Michelle Gubbels and Shaun Groenewegen signed as head coaches of the BigV Victorian Youth Championship Women’s and Men’s teams.

Gubbels, who started her basketball journey as a Rangers juniors in 1980 and would go on to play WNBL with the club, has returned to Stud Road after strong stints as coach at Wesley College and with Bulleen Boomers VYC team.

A true Ranger at heart, DBA general manager Larissa Anderson said they were delighted to welcome Michelle back to the club.

“Michelle has an extensive history with DBA and she’s a great coach and a great person,” she said.

“I know how passionate she is about the Rangers and basketball as a whole and I’m really looking forward to seeing what she and our VYC Women can achieve together next season.”

Groenwegen, a Paralympian and World Cup representative for Australia, has enjoyed a distinguished basketball pathway with the Rangers, playing in the National Wheelchair Basketball League for the Rangers, winning the title in 2000, and serving as playing coach.

Since retiring from basketball, he has been a successful junior coach at the Rangers and served as assistant coach to the NBL1 men’s team last season, which was coached by Darren Perry.

“It’s wonderful to have two great basketball people, who have had strong links with the Rangers, involved with our Youth Championship program,” Anderson said.

“Many players and coaches started as Rangers juniors and have gone on to achieve great things in their journeys, it’s fantastic anytime they come home to Dandenong, to coach or give back to the program.”

In other news around the association, Dandenong Basketball has announced that the upcoming Summer Domestic Season will commence from Monday November 8

This projected date is in line with the current Victorian Government’s roadmap so is pending any further announcements.