Panthers are raring to go

By Nick Creely

With the announcement that the Victorian Premier Cricket season will begin on the weekend of Saturday 13 November, Dandenong’s men’s and women’s teams have been busy preparing for another bumper season.

The Panthers are the reigning Women’s champions, while the Men – despite a hectic off-season – will be hoping to go one better after finishing as runners-up last season.

Here’s a brief snapshot of how the Panthers are looking ahead of Round 1:

Men

Captain: Brett Forsyth

Coach: Warren Ayres

Ins: Brodie Eccles (Frankston Peninsula), Matt Wilson (Carlton), Aryaman Bhardwaj (Northcote), Visura Fernando (Kingston Hawthorn), Sam Wetering (Springvale South), Adam Wylde (Knox Gardens), Sam Newell (Kingston Hawthorn), Andrew Jones (Kingston Hawthorn)

Outs: James Nanopoulos (Frankston Peninsula), Jacques Augustin (Frankston Peninsula), Peter Cassidy (Brighton), Comrey Edgeworth (Mentone), Suraj Randiv (Edinburgh), Jack Fowler (Dromana), Ed Newman (St Kilda), Lincoln Edwards (Elsternwick), Dasun Opanayaka (Elsternwick), Zac Grundmann-Perera (Elsternwick), Mirch Forsyth (Springvale South)

Women

Captain: Nicole Faltum

Coach: Andrew Christie

Ins: N/A

Outs: Maryam Omar (Carlton), Yashoda Senarathne (Box Hill)

**Keep your eyes peeled for the Panthers’ in-depth season preview in the week leading up to the first ball of the season.**