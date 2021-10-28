Christie departs Shepley Oval

By Nick Creely

Dual Dandenong women’s premiership coach Andy Christie has departed Shepley Oval on the eve of the Victorian Premier Cricket season.

The much-respected coach – who has helped lead the Panthers to two women’s first XI premierships in just three seasons in charge – has taken on a new role as female emerging players performance manager at Cricket Victoria.

Women’s assistant coach, Shane Lamour, will now take the next step in his coaching journey at the club as head coach for the 2021/22 season. Lamour has worked closely with the second XI over the past two seasons and is seen in high regard for his work in improving the women’s program.

The Panthers have also announced that talented off-spinner Cassie Stephens has joined the club as a player/assistant coach. Stephens previously played with Ringwood following a move from Perth last year where she captained and played for South Perth and University in the grade cricket competition.

In a statement from the Panthers last Tuesday, the club wished Christie well as he embarks on a new and exciting pathway.

“Andy has had a profound impact on the entire playing group over his three seasons as head coach,” the club said.

“He has created a positive environment for all players, which has led to enormous growth in our women’s program, including two 1st XI premierships. “Andy’s guidance has helped us become excellent cricketers and more importantly better people. Whilst we are sad that he is departing the club, we are extremely excited for him to take the next step in his coaching journey.

“As a club we would like to thank Andy for his incredible contribution to not only the success of our program, but the positive influence that he has had on the entire club.”

The reigning premiers will now quickly turn their attention to defending their premiership from last season, with the Panthers to take on a Prahran side expected to be a big improver on Sunday 14 November.