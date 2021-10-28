Lyndale Covid pop-up clinic

-

A pop-up Covid vaccine clinic will open at Lyndale Secondary College this weekend (30 and 31 October).

In the latest step to boost lagging vaccination rates in Dandenong, first and second-dose Pfizer vaccinations will be available

Walk-in spots are available but bookings are preferred.

Meanwhile the drive-through vaccine clinic at Sandown is set to close on Friday 29 October.

It had delivered more than 20,000 Covid vaccinations.

Meanwhile, walk-up Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still available at Palm Plaza, Dandenong (9am-5pm, 7 days) and Sandown Racecourse (9am-5pm, Saturdays and Sundays).

Bookings for Moderna and Pfizer jabs are also available at Sandown seven days a week.

The Lyndale Secondary College clinic is at 14 Halton Road, Dandenong North on Saturday 30 October, 10am-6pm and Sunday 31 October, 9am-5pm.

Bookings: 1800 675 398 or portal.cvms.vic.gov.au