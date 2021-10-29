Rupee reckless in Prelude Series 2

By Jason Adams

Australia’s fastest greyhound Aston Rupee cemented his status as favourite for the TAB Melbourne Cup with a breathtaking Prelude win at Sandown Park last Thursday night.

He began beautifully from an awkward draw to lead and from that point onwards fans across the country watched on in admiration as he streaked away from his opposition. He won by eight lengths in an incredible time of 28.89.

“I’m in awe of him. He’s a fantastic animal and it’s an honour to train him,” said trainer Glenn Rounds.

His time was a tenth slower than his 28.79 track record set in early September. He now holds the two fastest times ever seen at Sandown Park and is the only greyhound to have broken 29 seconds twice (three times if we include his Speed Star trial in May).

“I never thought I’d have a dog that’d do what he’s done twice. It’s sensational what he’s achieved.”

He was the showstopper of TAB Melbourne Cup Prelude Series 2 and by winning a Prelude he locked in a spot in heats on Friday November 19.

He’s the clear favourite to win the world’s greatest greyhound race at $5.50 with TAB ahead of Bandit Ned, Koblenz, Typhoon Sammy and Wow She’s Fast.

Aston Rupee now hones in on next Saturday’s G1 TAB Topgun at The Meadows.

“I’ll get him home and let him get over this run for the next couple of days. He’ll probably do something Monday or Tuesday and that’s all he’ll need.”

In the three Preludes prior Carry On Angel capitalised on late opportunity, Camulos won at huge odds and Music Event defeated Rebellious. More to come.

The next round of TAB Melbourne Cup Preludes is on Thursday November 11 and it’s the final chance for greyhounds to qualify for the heats. The night will also feature the four-dog Shootout in which all finalists will be exempt into Cup heats.

The TAB Melbourne Cup final will be run on Friday November 26.