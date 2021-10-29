Changes ahead at Hallam college

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Hallam Senior College is set to progressively expand into a Year 7-12 secondary college by 2025, but with a new principal at the helm.

The school, which will be known as Hallam Senior Secondary College, will add Year 7s in Term 1 2023, Year 8s in 2024 and Year 9s in 2025.

The plan includes rebranding the school and adding a broader range of VCE subjects. It will build on its strengths in vocational education.

Principal Greg McMahon, who is retiring at the end of 2021, said the campus was expecting to expand to 1000 students annually.

“We’ll be a smaller school but we’ll have the programs across the board that others don’t.

“Our point of difference will be we will provide innovative programs, challenging programs in all areas – including academic and applied learning.”

Mr McMahon has led innovative programs at Doveton College P-9 and now Hallam.

These programs include Hallam’s specialist academies in sport, performing arts and innovation, which will be expanded for junior students.

The sports academy offers specialist boys and girls programs in AFL, basketball, soccer, netball and rugby league.

The performing arts centre offers practical support in music, and the innovation academy has units in aeronautics and rail.

From next year, the college will offer 18 VET units for more than 600 students, Mr McMahon said.

“With the Victorian Certificate coming in from 2023, we’ll be better placed than other schools because of our extensive VET provisions.

“Grade 7s will be confident that they won’t have to move schools because we will have everything.”

The ageing circa-1970s campus will need funding upgrades for its gym, performing arts and science facilities, Mr McMahon said.

The college is anticipating 100 Year 7s starting in 2023.

Its feeder partnerships with Timbarra P-9 and Doveton P-9 colleges will be maintained.

Neighbouring secondary school zones will be adjusted to accommodate the new student intakes.

Mr McMahon’s vacated position will be advertised in coming days.

Education Minister James Merlino said the plan would meet “growing demand in our south-eastern suburbs”.

“(It will) make sure every student has access to a quality school for their entire secondary school life.”

Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan said: “Our community is one of the fastest-growing in Melbourne – and we’re keeping pace with it, delivering the high-quality education options every Victorian family deserves.”