Boom gates gone

The boom gates at the former South Gippsland Highway level crossing have been removed.

The milestone event was reached two months after a road bridge was opened across the railway line at Dandenong South.

Recently, crews have been finishing works on the highway’s new service lane and preparing the new green space in early 2022.

The green space will include safer connections across Princes Highway and the Dandenong South trail with seating and lighting.

“The sound of bells at a level crossing are now a thing of the past for daily commuters and the businesses located near the train line at South Gippsland Highway,” Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said.

“We’d like to thank the community for their patience as we worked to remove the level crossing and boom gates – we’re now looking forward to providing a community open space, which will be a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

The former boom gates had congested one of Melbourne’s busiest truck freight routes and home to about 40 per cent of the city’s manufacturers.

The region supports 92,000 jobs and $12 billion in economic activity, according to the Level Crossing Removal Project.

The crossing removal allows for the capacity for more trains and an extra 121,000 passengers on the Pakenham line.

Twenty-two level crossings are being removed on the Pakenham line. Ten of them have been removed so far.