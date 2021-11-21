Mixed weekend of weather

DDCA Turf cricket was abandoned on Saturday. 224464

By Nick Creely

Disappointment reigned across the region on the weekend, with the Dandenong District Cricket Association forced to cancel the opening round’s turf clashes.

After a rain-soaked week, the DDCA made the call on Thursday to postpone the Round 1 fixtures to a later date in the season, just a week after also having to make a similar call as wet-weather continued to lash the state.

In good news, however, for cricket-starved fans, synthetic matches were able to get a start to their respective seasons, with A Grade, B Grade, C Grade, D Grade and E Grade action kicking off across the region.

Some highlights across the association included Farhan Hussain’s 53 and 2/13 in A Grade for Buckley Ridges, Charlie Johnson’s astonishing 7/8 for Beaconsfield in B Grade, Sampath Rathnayake spanking 53 for Victorian Vikings in C Grade, Dandenong West skipper Faizan Rahim’s 62 in D Grade, and Ryan Gains dominating with 75 for Berwick in E Grade.

Turf cricket will now move onto Round 2 fixtures on Saturday, with a Turf 1 grand final replay between Hallam Kalora Park and Berwick set to draw significant interest.