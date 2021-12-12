Otto fires Knights to victory

By Nick Creely

Keysborough captain-coach Christo Otto has fired the Knights to victory in the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 2 competition.

The prominent all-rounder did it with both bat and ball, shaking off a dogged Beaconsfield outfit at Perc Allison Oval.

The Knights were sent in, with Otto smacking 72 from the middle order to help set his side a competitive total of 142, with Jackson O’Brien also chiming in with 25.

In the context of the game, it proved to be a decisive hand.

Tigers gun Ashan Madushanka was once again a huge factor, snaring 4/33 from his 12 overs, while reliable seamer Jake Cutting (3/26) also bowled strongly.

Despite a fighting 43 from Madushanka, the Tigers fell narrowly short, bowled out for 132 in reply.

Otto snared 2/30 from 12 overs, but Hennadige Fernando took a star turn, snaring 5/44 from 8.3 overs, including the all-important final wicket.

Dandenong West and Lyndale played out a thrilling contest at Greaves Reserve, but it was the Dales that saluted off the final ball.

Westers coach Anthony Brannan was a man on a mission, striking 74 (including two sixes) to help his side post a tricky 6/176 from 45 overs.

The game ebbed and flowed, but ultimately the game came down to the final moment, with one wicket in hand, and a solitary ball left, with the visitors finding the winning runs in a huge momentum booster.

Cranbourne showed more impressive signs, comfortably defeating Parkmore Pirates despite a wobble with the blade.

The Pirates set the Eagles 159 for victory after recovering from 6/76, with Jayden Blackman (3/16) particularly impressive.

The home side were in a state of disarray in the run chase, falling to 2/0 after openers Dean McDonell and Matt Collett fell without troubling the scorers.

But experience, and a touch of class came to the fore.

Brad Stephens (47) and Pete Sweeney (52) turned the game back the Eagles’ way with a defining 81-run stand, with skipper Mick Sweeney (30 not out) also chiming in as the home side ran away five-wicket winners.

In the remaining match, heroics from Triyan De Silva (83) weren’t enough to fire HSD (139) to victory against Parkfield (6/150), with the Parkers holding on in a thrilling finish.

In Turf 3, Springvale master blaster Nuwan Mendis was at it again with another century.

Mendis blasted his second century in three knocks with a rapid ton against Doveton in the Demons’ comfortable win.

After spanking 126 in the opening round, followed by 47 last week, Mendis crunched 108 against the Doves as the Demons posted a hefty 5/205 from their 40 overs.

Mendis sent nine fours to the rope and a further three over it in his brutal knock. He was supported by Harinjder Sohal (44).

Ryan Hendy did his best to keep the Doves in it with a classy 45, but the visitors were rolled for 152 with spinner Mick De Kauwe (5/19) firing with a bag of wickets.

There was another centurion, with Coomoora’s Nick Suppree putting Narre North the sword.

Suppree crunched 112 in a brilliant batting display, combining with Charith Fernando (60 not out) in a ruthless 163-run stand that saw the Roos post a huge 4/256.

Narre North posted 87 in reply.

Lynbrook got the job done in a nail-biting clash against Fountain Gate at Marriott Waters.

The Lakers put in an excellent display – largely through Jay Walia (94) – who fell narrowly short of a century, but the home side posted 177 to make it a tricky chase for the Gators.

It really could have gone either way, with 14-year-old young gun Harrison Lees (51) looming as the match-winner, but the Gators fell narrowly short with two balls left and three runs required.

And Silverton (6/173) got the job done with ease against Hampton Park (85).