Sandown recognised at local awards

Sandown Greyhounds received an award for ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ at the recent Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

It was a proud moment for the club to be recognised for not only another year of entertaining racing, but involvement in the community.

“To receive this award is a great achievement. Community engagement has been a big part of the club for years and that’ll continue to grow,” said Adrian Scott, CEO of Sandown Greyhounds.

One of the club’s initiatives reached a milestone in July which was 10,000 meals donated to the community led by local charities Reaching Out Because We Can and Servants Of The Two Hearts.

“It’s something we began during one of the early lockdowns and have been committed to since. We have a great relationship with the charities as well as many other local groups and sporting clubs.”