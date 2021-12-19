Presutto family emotional after Laurels victory

By Luke Corda

Idolize gave the Presutto family a night to remember when taking out the Group 2 Laurels at Sandown Park on Thursday night.

After overcoming a box eight draw in last week’s heats, Idolize repeated the performance and speared out flawlessly from the wide draw again.

She assumed control of the race with a lap to go and, despite a late challenge from Gracie Bale and Loxton Bale, was able to hold on for a 1.5 length victory in 29.55.

Trainers Natalie and Peter Presutto were overcome with emotion and left in tears after the race.

“She flew out, and I was hoping she would,” said Peter.

“This is the best win we’ve had. I’ve wanted to win this for a long time and it makes even better that we were able to do so in front of family and friends.”

Idolize improves her record to seven wins from 14 starts and her impressive box manners give every sign that she is going to be a serial winner.

Gracie Bale and Loxton Bale filled the minor placings after bumping into each other in the run home. Red-hot favourite Devine Empress found no luck after colliding with Inka Bale on the opening corner.