Cranbourne produce a Bee-grade performance

CRANBOURNE BOWLS

A swarm of bees decided to set up home at Cranbourne Bowls Club and form a hive as players arrived prior to the game on Saturday.

Club President Tony Collins was immediately on the phone and the bees were resettled just as play got underway.

But was this an omen of things to come?

Just like last week Cranbourne were stung hard on one rink and at the end of play the home side went down by 12 shots which did not please head Coach Lyn Quigg.

The second side lost by 13 shots but the remaining three sides all recorded wins.

In mid-week bowls all four Cranbourne teams played against Dandenong Club where home ground advantage gave wins to all home sides.

Saturday Pennant

• Side 1 – Division 2 Sec 5

A lack lustre performance against Narre Warren puts the pressure back on Cranbourne if they have any aspirations of finishing in the top two at the end of the year.

Skip Jammie Corney and his rink of Joe Byrne, Gavin Wright and Matt Stevens won by five shots which was a great effort. It was great to see Jammie and Gavin doing well after being promoted this week.

Skips Doug Boggie won by one shot after a tough game and skip Lynn Quigg had to settle for a draw.

Cranbourne 62 (5 points) lost to Narre Warren 74 (13 points)

• Side 2 – Division 2 Sec 6

It was a good fight back against Clayton after a shaky start but still going down by 13 shots.

Standout rink was skip Harry Van Soest and his team of Maree Taylor, John Stanley and Karen Hickson winning by six shots.

Cranbourne 81 (2 points) lost to Clayton 94 (16 points)

• Side 3 – Division 3 Sec 6

A nine-shot win against Hampton Park with top rink Hans Worstelling, Derek Maguire Tony Whalley and skip John Gardner winning by 17 shots.

Cranbourne 83 (16 points) defeated Hampton Park 74 (2 points)

• Side 4 – Division 6B Sec 6 (12 a side)

This was a huge win for Cranbourne by 66 shots.

Skip Sofio Rati, Dermot McConville, Brian Legg and Brian Cadell won by 31 shots.

Cranbourne 92 (16 points) defeated Mordialloc 26 (0 points)

• Side 5 – Division 7 Sec 7 (12 a side)

A 31-shot win for Cranbourne with Skip Peter Colthup, Frank Male, Olive Stanley and Bill Bradbury winning by 15 shots. Olive Stanley had an outstanding game.

Cranbourne 75 (16 points) defeated Mordialloc 44 (0 points)

Mid-Week Pennant

• Side 1 – Division 2 Sec 6

With all four teams playing against Dandenong Club the two home teams won while the two teams away lost.

Unfortunately the top side played away and went down by 30 shots with only Skip Lois Brock managing a draw.

Cranbourne 48 (1 point) lost to Dandenong Club 78 (15 points)

• Side 2 – Division 3 Sec 6

A great win at home by 25 shots with skip Billy Sherriff and his team of Isobel Partington, Gwen Scott and Scott De Piazza. Skip Tony Whalley won by 14 shots.

Cranbourne 78 (14 points) defeated Dandenong Club 53 (2 points)

• Side 3 – Division 3 Sec 7

An 11-shot deficit but a good performance by skip Peter Colthup and his crew of Cheryl Wright, Brian Legg and Vic Buttera winning by four shots.

Cranbourne 46 (2 points) lost to Dandenong Club 57 (14 points)

• Side 4 – Division 4 Sec 6

Cranbourne won a close game by three shots despite a huge win by skip Rob Sorrensen and his team of Peter West, Garry Hunt, and Bob Bellamy who won by 22 shots.

Skip Trevor Elsey won by three shots.

Cranbourne 63 (14 points) defeated Dandenong Club 60 (2 points)

-Garry Hunt-