Berwick bowls on a stunning roll

BERWICK BOWLS

As a club Berwick is seeing some fantastic results as we head in to the second rounds of the home and away fixture with many sides looking at playing finals this season.

After what was a sweltering day, the club had some very pleasing wins.

• Side 1 v Clayton 2 Ladder position 1st

The ones hosted Clayton 2 and it was clear on their arrival that a few players had been dropped down from Premier League so the job could have been made a little tougher. The rink of Klooster, Clements, Ash and Josh McQueen flew out of the blocks and were well up early. With a couple of rinks down the big board looked very close but as the day wore on, McQueen powered away to help set up the win with a convincing 37-12 win. The ones now sit top of the ladder but that could be short lived if they don’t back up this win against a strong and consistent Cheltenham away on Saturday. With a few tinkering of the rinks they’ll be competitive and Carol Klooster continues her great form after being promoted.

• Side 2 v Monbulk 1 Ladder position 2nd

The twos hosted Monbulk and after being well beaten by them in Round 1 the twos were keen to reverse the result and that they did!

Winning three rinks and drawing the other, the twos were dominant taking the overall win 99-69. The two rinks Skipped by Rob Morley and Tony French did the damage with convincing wins.

The twos now sit in second place and travel to Heathmont in what one would expect as a good win but they can’t afford at this stage of the season to drop the winnable games. With Narre, Cranbourne, Ferntree Gully and Monbulk hot on their heels they really need to consolidate the weekend’s win and continue to put a gap between second and third.

• Side 3 v Pakenham 2 Ladder position 1st

The threes consolidated top stop with a good win over Pakenham on the weekend under the roof. Two rinks up and two rinks down saw them take 14 points and win 92-70 overall. The rink of Dave Fitzpatrick, Jean Reddy, Carsten Jensen and Ken Graeber set the day up for the Wickers and they were well supported by the rink of Craig ‘Cranky’ Mills…who also won well.

With games coming up against Hampton Park and Cranbourne RSL, the threes will need to be on their toes over the next two weeks as these were both tough games in the early rounds. If they can win the next two it’s highly likely they’ll secure a top two spot and a home final.

• Side 4 v Noble Park Ladder position 6th

What a disappointing day for the fours. This was a game on paper you’d expect the fours to win and win well! Unfortunately a one rink win by one shot was all the fours could manage away at Noble Park. They are only a game out of the four but it may be time for some changes in this group as it’s important they get a couple of wins up over the next few weeks to try and slide in to the top four. With games against Beaumaris and Cheltenham in the next two weeks it’s going to be tough going for the fours so expect change at the selection table this week.

• Side 5 v Churchill Waverley Park 1 Ladder position 7th

Another disappointing result for the fifths this week, with all four rinks down and most of them well beaten except for the rink of Peter Riordon, David Conrad, Susan Balkwell and John Arboit who lost by the narrowest of margins.

The fifths just can’t seem to gel with continual changes due to availability. Stability will help them but with Covid and players not committing to play every week it’s tough to get them consistent on the selection table. The fifths though, are providing great support to the higher sides and we will stick at it and hopefully see a win around the corner very soon.

• Side 6 v Coatesville 3 Ladder position 1st

The giant killers! The sixes have definitely been the surprise packet of the 21/22 pennant season and they continue to win and win convincingly. This week they took all 18 points again on offer and dominated their opposition. They set it up with a huge win by the rink of John Wonnacott, Albert Bertoncello, Avril Steere and Pat Steere winning 28-10. They may be getting on and this could be the slowest rink in pennant but take them on at your own peril as they are dominating and being well supported by skips Helen Watson, Bill Stilo and Vaughn Smith. Keep up the great work sixes. Now 10 points in front of second and 30 in front of third they should secure a home final in March

• Side 7 v Keysborough (who forfeited) Ladder position 2nd

• Side 8 v Brighton Beach Ladder position 1st

A six-shot win overall probably secured a home final for the eights. Now well and truly entrenched in the top two and sitting on top they are continuing to get the job done. They travel to Parkdale this week and a win is expected but Parkdale are capable of putting a good game together so the eights will need to be at their best. They took two of the three rinks on the weekend with Kevin Fewster, John Stoker playing as a second, Tom McDermott and Michael Ferey winning by 14 (24-10). Keep up the great work eights. It’s awesome to see.

So, with five out of eight teams sitting in the top two it’s important we see as many as possible putting the time in on the greens during the week.

Work on your weaknesses and get better with your strengths.

2021/22 weekend pennant could see some very good finishes to the season but it’s important to keep up the hard work during the week to ensure you’re at your best come Saturdays.

Go Wickers.

-John Rich-