Day to forget for Dandy

By Tyler Lewis

Despite injecting former Test quick James Pattinson to its line-up, Dandenong fell miles short of a win against a rampaging Carlton outfit on Saturday.

After a superb early spell by Pattinson and promising speedster Braeden Taueber, the Blues cashed in on the middle overs.

The Panthers lost Matt Wilson – the competitions leading wicket taker – in his third over, due to a sore hamstring.

His absence from the attack created an opportunity for the Blues to cash in on a leaner attack.

With Wilson a lock for 10 overs in each of his nine outings this year, his injury forced Dandenong skipper Brett Forsyth (0/34 from five overs) to bowl himself.

Mackenzie Harvey seized the opportunity to cash in on a weakened attack, crunching his maiden Victorian Premier Cricket century.

The left-hander carried his bat through the innings, seeing off a brilliant set from Pattinson (1/19 off 10) on his way to 117 not out.

The Blues used just three batters: Evan Gulbis (70 from 89), Harvey and Nick Ross (68 not out from 72).

With 265 to get, the in-form Wilson under an injury cloud and a tearing Carlton attack, the Panthers were dire need of someone to go big.

Coach Warren Ayres sent Forsyth back to the top of the order after a week at seven, as history has certainly demonstrated he has the capability to go big.

But as it has all year, the Dandenong outfit lost consistent casualties, forcing an inability to build a big enough partnership to win the match.

While five of the top seven made double-figures, no Panthers batter was able to go beyond 50.

The Panthers were bowled out in the 41st over for just 134, suffering its seventh loss for the year.

While finals this year appears beyond reach for the Panthers, James Pattinson will play another match for his beloved club, pulling on the Dandenong threads once again next week against Melbourne at Shepley Oval.