Rays remain atop of the mountain

By Tyler Lewis

The freight train that is the Dandenong Stingrays girls side continued on its merry way on Sunday, recording another crushing victory.

After two mammoth wins in the opening two rounds, the Stingrays appear to be an outfit full of confidence.

That confidence was again on show at Highgate Recreation Reserve, with the Rays punishing the Bendigo Pioneers, 12.5 (77) to 7.3 (45).

The Rays kicked four straight in the opening term to the Pioneers 3.2. The trend continued in the following three stanzas, with the Stingrays edging away in every period.

Dandenong was relentless in front of goal, kicking just five behinds for the entire day, with three of them coming in the final term.

While there was more individual brilliance, this performance from Dandenong was a demonstration of its depth, with eight players hitting the scoreboard.

A statistic that will please Dandenong Stingrays head coach Nick Cox, who last week told the Journal the mantra this side is following is ‘selfless’.

Livewire Jaide Anthony was the pick of the goal kickers, booting a hat-trick of majors.

The Rays current sit atop of the NAB League ladder and are one of two sides that remain undefeated.

In its next fixture, it will take on the fourth placed Murray Bushrangers outfit.