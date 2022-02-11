Low scores just don’t cut it

By Lachlan Mitchell

Fountain Gate will be running on a high after knocking of Springvale in one of the upsets of the rescheduled round six on Sunday.

The Gators will be coming up against Lynbrook at Max Pawsey Reserve as both teams fight it out to edge into a finals spot.

Springvale come up against Doveton at Fotheringham Reserve in this week’s blockbuster. Springvale will have a head full of steam after their shock loss, while the Doves come of a lacklustre performance with the bat against Lynbrook.

Hampton Park will hope to make it two wins in a row when they face Silverton, but the task won’t be easy as the Bakers look to extend the gap between them and the rest of the chasing pack leading into finals.

Narre North have their work cut out for them as they travel to face Coomoora. The Kangaroos are coming of a week from hell as they suffered two defeats over the weekend.

Low scores seemed to dictate the week that was causing for a range of different results. Batters were getting to 30 and 40 easily and failing to capitalise on the great early work through the innings.

Nicholas Suppree, who has had a stellar season with the bat, made 25 last week but failed to push on seeing his side all out for 71 in a forgettable experience.