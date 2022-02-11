Pultney Street: the place to be

By Tyler Lewis

Dandenong will be the place to be this Saturday with an enthralling afternoon of cricket promised to be played a stone throw from each other.

From 11am, Dandenong will host lasting force Melbourne Cricket Club in the Warren Ayres Cup.

The match won’t be short on stars, with James Pattinson set to feature once again for the Panthers.

While his selection is yet to be confirmed, Melbourne is likely to welcome back young opener Campbell Kellaway from Australian Under-19 World Cup duties.

The youngster has batted at four for in his outings for Melbourne this year, but was promoted to open for Australia and performed handsomely.

Cricket purists will no doubt be hoping Melbourne send him at the top to see what he is truly made of up against Pattinson.

In addition to the star-stuttered match at Shepley Oval, only a short walk away from 12:30 at Park Oval is a Dandenong District heart-stopper.

Buckley Ridges will host reigning premiers Hallam Kalora Park.

The Bucks and the Hawks both came away with one win from last weekend’s double-header, simultaneously dropping the Saturday match.

The Bucks – currently locked in the three-way tie that is first place – have played just three matches at home this summer, with weather and Covid interruptions often finding its way to land on the alternative weekends.

With this match being the only match of the round between two top four placed sides, a win may prove to be a classic 12-pointer.

TURF 1 LADDER

TEAM W L Pts %

Springvale South 6 2 39 2.0374

Buckley Ridges 6 2 39 1.3194

Berwick 6 2 39 1.3111

Hallam Kalora Park 5 3 33 1.1794

Narre South 4 3 27 0.9615

St Mary’s 2 5 15 0.5855

North Dandenong 2 6 9 0.5911

Narre Warren 0 8 3 0.4006