He bats and he bowls

By Lachlan Mitchell

Narre North found itself on the wrong end of a Coomoora power-stride as it was dismantled away from home.

The Kangaroos won the toss and elected to bat, with Lance Baptist (61) and Charith Fernando (69) seeing the total climb to 257 while losing only three wickets on their way to the mammoth total.

Narre North was all at sea early bundled out for 75, with Michael Klonaridis and Avisha Wilwalaarachchi combining for seven wickets to see the end of the cellar dwellers. The Kangaroos running out 182 run winners and cementing their spot as premiership contenders.

Springvale bounced back after their shock loss to Fountain Gate. The Demons won the toss and decided to put the runs on the board early.

Springvale looked like the demons of last week were back to haunt them when they quickly fell to 3/23 but a middle order fightback from Aaron Pereira (46) helped the Demons to 160.

Doveton bowler Adam Read was influential in helping impact the damage taking 4/33. Doveton opener Troy Hancock (34) looked to be the rock of Gibraltar at the top of the order, but struggled to keep partners around him.

Doveton found itself bundled out for 107 after 32 overs. Aaron Pereira was once again in the thick of the action with the ball taking 4/16 in a match-winning performance with bat and ball.

Fountain Gate has continued its late season form with another impressive win. The Gators found themselves 4/38 and in real strife until a late 51 from Jasdeep Singh helped them reach a total of 9/171.

The Lynbrook chase seemed to unravel very quickly. The Lakers couldn’t come back into the contest after losing 4/43, with David Lucas emulating a Tom Brady-esque Superbowl performance as he took 4/8 on his side’s way to a 58-run win.

Silverton continued its run to the top as it accounted for a struggling Hampton Park by 53 runs. A top-order Bakers dominance made the job very hard for the Redbacks from the get go.

Selva Tharaka (91) helped elevate the target to 4/216 with 18 extras also costing Hampton Park dearly.

The chase by the Redbacks saw a few glimpses of brilliance rarely seen in Hampton Park performances this season.

Half centuries to James Kellett (63) and Mataiapo Mateariki (54) weren’t enough to see Hampton Park over the line. Selva Tharaka was in the thick of the play with the ball as well taking 4/23 in a stunning round performance.