Tyler’s Top 10: best ‘big dances’

In light of Super Bowl LVII, this week’s edition of Tyler’s Top 10 takes a look at the best ‘big dances’ in local footy and cricket in recent years.

See if your premiership heroics made the cut…

10. 2019 AFL Outer East: Narre Warren def Berwick: The inaugural OE grand final was played in front of a bumper crowd at Toomuc Reserve. The under-19s went to overtime, the magoos were separated by a solitary point and when the siren sounded for the opening term between the Pies and Wickers… the heavens opened up. They’ll likely never play again for some time, but this was some contest.

9. 2012 EDFL: Bunyip def Garfield: While the score line (9.11 65 to 5.6 36) poses the question as to why this grand final makes the cut. It’s because there was simply a bigger crowd than a North Melbourne home game at Garfield. One of the better decks in the south east had (reportedly) over 24,000 eyes on it! A young fella by the name of Tom Papley was running around for the premiers. Maybe this is where the Paps spark for showmanship originated.

8. 2015 SEFNL: Berwick def everyone: Though this is one remarkable achievement for the Berwick Football Club, is it surprising at all? The Wickers are notorious for needing a trailer for the trip home from grand final day and that’s possibly why opposition clubs love beating them so much. The Wickers took home four flags on this day, winning all grades of footy.

7. 2010/11 VPC: Dandenong def Frankston: Regarded as the best Vic Premier Cricket grand final ever, this team sheet is well worth taking a look at. Four innings, Frankston 10/224 before Dandy passed it nine down to make 10/226. The Heat then made 138 from 28 overs before Dandenong held it off nine down to sneak home for a first innings victory. Some bloke named James Pattinson won best on for his 59 not out in the first dig.

6. 2019 WGFNC: Phillip Island def Cora Lynn: The two sides drew in round 9 of ‘19 and played in another thriller on the biggest stage. The Cobras almost pulled off one of the great comebacks, being down by five goals at one stage. But it wasn’t to be, with one of the better performances by Dogs star Hayden Bruce standing in the way of the Cora Lynn premiership dreams.

5. 2014/15 MPCA: Pearcedale def Rosebud: Back when MPCA grand finals went over three days, the big twists were always a chance. It certainly happened in Rosebud v Pearcedale back when Chris Dew was dominating for the Dales. The Sharks posted 152 (Dew: 29.5-8-5-46), Pearcedale fell for 150. Rosebud was then all out for 70 (Dew: 19.2-8-7-22), Pearcedale then chased the required 72 in 8.5 overs (Dew: 20 not out). The old reverse outright!

4. 2016/17 WGCA: Kooweerup def Pakenham: These two have played in plenty of great big dances. None better than 2016/17, where finger nails reached the bone. Kooweerup posted a meek 113… and defended it, bowling the Lions out for 108. 139.5 overs were bowled and 56 of them were maidens!

3. 2018/19 DDCA: Narre South def Narre North: The weekend that Scotty Phillips went bonkers. Narre North made 9/206, Phillips bowled a measly spell of 36 overs, nine maidens, 6/76. Phillips wasn’t done there though, he decided to peel off 102 not out from 111 balls when his side was 5/42. Good cricketer this guy.

2. 2013 SEFNL: Narre Warren def Cranbourne: ‘un-bloody-believable’ was the headline sports editor Dave Nagel rolled with at the time, and it makes perfect sense why. Pies midfielder Dylan Quirk channelled his inner Barry Breen by kicking a quick snap behind to give his side the lead in the dying seconds of the game.

1. 2018 MPNFL Pines def Sorrento: It has to be the best local football grand final ever. 8700 people at a packed out Frankston Park where patrons were hanging from the high rise fences to get a glimpse. It was 14.11 (95) apiece when the siren sounded, before Aaron Ludewig kicked a behind after the siren to break Sorrento hearts. Go and watch the final play of the game on YouTube and appreciate the effort from Khyal Jacobson and the fend off from Nick Boswell.