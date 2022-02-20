Batters beware: 16/108 falls at Shepley

By Tyler Lewis

It was carnage at Shepley Oval on Sunday morning, as Dandenong came away victors in one of the more remarkable Victorian Premier Cricket matches to date.

The Panthers obliterated Essendon Maribyrnong Park, castling through the Bombers for just 52.

The home side needed a victory as a loss – and other pending results – could’ve seen them fall outside of the top four with just one week remaining in the home and away season.

Una Paisley Medallist Kim Garth got the ball rolling for her side and was quite frankly unplayable.

The right-arm seamer claimed 4/4 in her opening three overs to force EMP to its knees at 5/7.

The onslaught was prolonged despite Garth having a breather, as Panthers seamers Lucy Cripps and Emma Gallagher kept the momentum flowing.

After Cripps and Gallagher claimed a wicket each, Garth returned in pursuit of a five-wicket haul, but it was the second run out of the innings that held her milestone at bay.

Despite needing only 53 runs for victory, the Panthers were swiftly on the back-foot, as the Bombers had some fun of their own with the ball.

Dandenong itself was 6/10, with off spinner Sam Bates and speedster Milly Illingworth injecting life into the Bombers outfit.

Young Melbourne Renegade Poppy Gardner guided her side out of the pit it was in when she strolled to the crease, by adding 29 not out to go with her wicket in the first dig.

As the Panthers ultimately reached the target in under 80 per cent of the allocated overs, not only did the Dandenong side escape the jaws of defeat, but also came away with a bonus point.

The Panthers win effectively closes the door on the final four, with Melbourne, Carlton, Dandenong and EMP the sides to be in contention comes finals time.

BOWLING FIGURES:

DANDENONG:

Kim Garth: 8.4-3-4-10

Poppy Gardner: 4-0-1-11

Emma Gallagher: 7-2-1-17

Lucy Cripps: 3-1-2-11

EMP:

Sam Bates: 10-4-3-9

Milly Illingworth:

Makinley Blows:

Hannah Rooke: