The time is now

By Lachlan Mitchell

With two rounds left in the DDCA, the Turf 2 competition is seriously heating up with the final spot in the top four still up for grabs.

Round 13 sees it all to play for, with Heinz Southern District – which currently sit just outside the top-four – play Dandenong West at home in a game HSD should easily account for.

The Bulls on the other hand are not to be taken lightly as they did knock off Parkfield in round 7 in a shock result. Parkfield take on second last placed Lyndale in a tough encounter, as the Dales have proved they are still an outside chance of a finals berth.

Keysborough will have it all to do this weekend when it takes on ladder leaders Cranbourne at Rowley Allan reserve.

The contest comes at a crucial time for the Knights who can’t afford to drop a game at this time of the summer.

The other side still leaving its run late is Beaconsfield which plays the Parkmore Pirates who have recently locked up third spot on the table.

The Tigers currently sit two games outside that elusive fourth spot with plenty to play for.

FIXTURE:

Parkfield v Lyndale

Heinz Southern Districts v Dandenong West

Keysborough v Cranbourne

Beaconsfield v Parkmore Pirates

TURF 2 LADDER:

RANK TEAMS PTS

1 Cranbourne 57 1.7516

2 Parkfield 51 1.3626

3 Parkmore Pirates 45 1.0733

4 Keysborough 33 1.0415

5 Heinz Southern Districts 33 0.9029

6 Beaconsfield 27 0.9786

7 Lyndale 27 0.7503

8 Dandenong West 15 0.5961