Noble Park Art Show

See outstanding local works at Greater Dandenong’s only community art show.

– Saturday 6 March and Sunday 7 March at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: npccartshow.com

Mosque Open Day

Visit a local Mosque to get to know your Muslim neighbours, and learn about the Islamic faith and the diverse Muslim cultural norms. Activities include guided Mosque tours, hijab tutorials, henna tattoo art, and

discussions about Islamic beliefs. Participating mosques include Dandenong Turkish Islamic Cultural Society (Emir Sultan Mosque), Hallam Mosque (IEWAD), Keysborough Mosque and Omar Farooq Mosque (AICOM) in Doveton.

– Sunday 13 March, 10am-4pm.

‘Talks On…’ Spirituality

Stancea Vichie, MSS will be the first guest speaker for the year at The Open Door. The talk will give an overview of the important work done by Australian Catholic Religious Against Trafficking in Humans (ACRATH) . The talk will be held both in person and via Zoom.

– Wednesday 9 March 5.30pm – 6.30pm at The Open Door 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Suggested donation $5. Bookings are essential – 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Have your say

Greater Dandenong Council’s Complaints Policy outlines the approach to providing a fair, transparent, and consistent process for managing complaints about a service, action, decision, or policy made by Council, Council staff and Council contractors.

To have your say on Council’s Complaints Policy visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/community-engagement/complaints-policy-consultation.

Self Esteem For Teens Workshop

Join Michelle from Glow life Coaching for an interactive workshop for teens and girls aged 10-19 years old. The workshop focuses on improving body confidence and self esteem.

– Tuesday 8th March 4pm at Doveton Library, 28 Autumn Place. Details: events.ccl.vic.gov.au/event?id=6195