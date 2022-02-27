Rays ace test

By Tyler Lewis

The Dandenong Stingrays remain atop of the NAB League ladder, after a terrific win over Eastern Ranges on Sunday.

Linen House in Seaford was clustered with supporters around the boundary line, and they weren’t disappointed, with two of the best regions for girls footy in Victoria putting on an absolute spectacle.

Coming into the match, the Rays had won its four opening fixtures by an average winning margin of 67 points.

But Sunday was a touch different; Eastern tested the Stingrays, and despite evidently enjoying the big wins in the early rounds, the Dandenong outfit appeared to relish the opportunity of a hard-fought game of footy.

The Rays trailed at every interval, but managed to storm home to a 5.5 (35) to 5.3 (33) victory when the final siren sounded.

The first term was dominated by the Eastern midfielders, particularly Izzy Khoury, who oozed around the back of stoppages with tremendous style.

While there was by no means complacency from the Stingrays, head coach Nick Cox was pleased with how his side was not only tested, but how they reacted to the early stoppage onslaught from the Ranges.

“We haven’t had it all our own way in the first four games so far, but there have been times where we have sort of done whatever we wanted,” he said.

“I thought Eastern’s pressure and ability around the ball to test us was great for our girls in their development and learning for what the next level can look like.

“It was quite pleasing that we learned those facts today.

“That’s exactly what happened (stoppage dominance), there was a lot of times that the mistakes and pressure from us gave them the ability to get the ball back and (then) we were out-positioned because we really have been an offensive side for the first four weeks.

“We have been able to get away with it, but it is something we talked about at half-time,” Cox said.

In her third game for the year, academy prospect Mackenzie Eardly was instrumental.

Specifically in the third term across half-back, where she held her composure under attack from the Ranges to take several intercept marks and sling-shot the ascendancy back Dandenong’s way.

“I thought she was our best player today,” Cox said.

“She went forward and in the ruck in the last quarter and got us going forward with first hands to the ball.

“She is an academy player, she is expected to do that, but at the same time that is probably the best all-round game I have seen her play for the Stingrays.

“I think her positioning behind the ball was exceptional, she gave herself an opportunity to propel at the ball and utilise her strengths.

“(the move forward was about) Showcasing what girls can do, instead of just being in one spot, is a great thing.

“There is not a lot that can do it, but she is such a great athlete and understands the game really well, that’s credit to the way she is developing.

“I am sure it looks good from the sidelines as well from an AFLW perspective (too),” he said.

The win now puts the Rays a win clear of Eastern Ranges in second on the ladder.

It’s a short turn around for the Dandenong group, however, with Sandringham Dragons in just five days at Trevor Barker Oval under lights as its next task.