Clean Up Australia Day activities are taking place across the Greater Dandenong on Sunday 6 March.

Council’s Clean Up Australia Day event this year will be at Tatterson Park, Cheltenham Road in Keysborough, and will include Ian Tatterson Pavilion. The park has a 20-hectare woodland in the centre, several sportsgrounds, a regional playground, and extensive wetlands and walking tracks.

Volunteers are asked to meet outside the Ian Tatterson Pavilion at 10am, best accessed by Lake Edge Drive, Keysborough.

A barbecue will be held at the end of the day to thank everyone for their support.

Mayor Jim Memeti said local efforts to clean up Greater Dandenong’s outdoors will set a great example for future generations.

“Everyone wants to live in a clean and vibrant city,” the Mayor said

“The many Clean Up Australia Day events taking place around Greater Dandenong brings the community together as we all strive to minimise litter.

“Council appreciates those who have already registered their own clean up events and we thank everyone who is gearing up to participate on the day,” the Mayor said.

Clean Up Australia Day is a national day to care for the environment.

Council is calling on volunteers to rally together to help remove and count the littered disposable masks in Greater Dandenong on Clean Up Australia Day.

Council will use the hashtag #CUADdandenong and is encouraging volunteers to use the hashtag so efforts can be celebrated.

To find out more and to register your participation visit cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join-a-clean-up