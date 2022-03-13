Zipping Kansas explodes to begin Sandown Cup campaign

By Luke Corda

Sandown Park played host to a series of incredibly fast wins over all distances on Thursday night.

Gun New South Wales stayer Zipping Kansas made headlines with a dominant win over the night’s 715m event.

After an average getaway from the boxes Zipping Kansas pushed through to lead with a lap to go. He then turned on the afterburners, extending his lead before stopping the clock at a mind-blowing 41.27!

Owner Cam Hallinan – son of Martin Hallinan – was delighted with result.

“It was his first look at the track and he couldn’t have been better,” he said.

“Especially given the circumstances, it was his first start outside of New South Wales and drove down with Jason (Magri) on the day.”

The Hallinan family have established themselves as legends of the sport over the years having bred countless Group winners, one of the most recent being Zipping Rambo in last year’s RSN Sandown Cup. Despite this, Zipping Kansas has already made a lasting impression.

“I know it’s a big call but he could be the fastest one we’ve ever produced. We knew very early on that he was special and anywhere he’s trialled over any distance he’s broken records or ran right up to them.”

Cam is not wrong. Zipping Kansas’ 41.27 on his first look at the track was the sixth fastest time ever recorded over the 715m at Sandown and with a quicker getaway you can only imagine what time he could possibly set.

As we get closer to May’s RSN Sandown Cup carnival, there is no doubt Zipping Kansas will head into the series as a strong favourite.

“At the moment it’s difficult for him to get a start at Wentworth Park so he had to come down here, it was also a great opportunity to get a look at the track ahead of the Sandown Cup.”

Earlier in the night, new superstar Amron Boy kept his record flawless with a brilliant 29.09 victory in Race 2 to improve to four from four.

He would be later outdone, however. Fellow Launching Pad favourite Big Opal Rocks had jaws dropped with a 29.02 victory in the night’s Free-For-All.

Both Amron Boy and Big Opal Rocks represent an exciting new generation of highest-quality talent.

The RSN Sandown Cup will be run a week earlier than original published dates – the heats will be on Thursday May 12. The move was made by the club in conjunction with GRV, it creates a week between the RSN Sandown Cup final (Thursday May 19) and GRNSW’s ‘The 715’ heats (Saturday June 4).