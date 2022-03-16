The big three remain

By Tyler Lewis

‘Oh no, don’t run on Sketcher’.

It was a small, but accurate cry from a Narre South supporter on Saturday, as Lions skipper Kyle Hardy dropped one into the leg side and tried to steal a single on Springvale South’s Jackson Sketcher.

Sketcher – quicker than a hiccup – collected the ball and threw the stumps down from close range, sending Hardy back to the sheds, and his Bloods teammates into a frenzy.

Hardy’s departure was the beginning of an avalanche of wickets for the Springvale South unit, as the Lions fell to 6/36, then 10/62.

While it was only early in the match, when Jordan Wyatt hung onto a low slips catch to his right off the bat of Harsha De Silva and the bowling of Akshat Buch, it seemed it was going to take something special to stop the Bloods.

That feeling came to fruition, as Buch (3/16 off seven) and opening partner Josh Dowling (2/19 off 8.4) rattled through the Lions top order.

Jarryd Straker (2/8 off seven with five maidens) was the only other multiple wicket-taker, while Kyle Martin (1/10 off four) and Blade Baxter (1/6 off six) all captured one each.

The Bloods batted with maturity in pursuit of the low total, using the ample time to make sure it too didn’t lose a cluster of early wickets on an evidently bowler friendly track.

Ryan Quirk (26) was the only batter to be dismissed in the Bloods 25.4 over run chase, with Mitch Forsyth (29 not out) and Jordan Wyatt (10 not out) guiding Springvale South to a date with Berwick at Arch Brown Reserve on Saturday.

Akshat Buch – the competitions premier spinner – was the furthest from the Sketcher game-changing direct hit, but was still close enough to see that Sketcher was never missing.

“I was fielding at fine leg at that time and as soon as I saw him take off for a single and Jack – probably the best fielder in the team – he tried to take on the best fielder, he didn’t have a chance,” he said.

“Direct hit as well, it was too close to the stumps, Jack was never missing from that angle.

“I was expecting him to (hit them), this year we have been really great in the field.

“This year we have probably got around 16 run outs and if you are getting that many, it’s like two run outs a game.

“As a fielding unit we have done pretty well, I wasn’t really surprised when Jack hit the stumps.”

Though the Bloods had the Lions 5/22 at one stage, a tail-wag to eek a side to a defendable total is seen so often. Unfortunately for the Springy South side, it’s been on the receiving end of it several times this year, so it was front of mind at each huddle.

“Every time we caught up, we said ‘we are not going to let this go, job is half done’,” he said.

“We needed to make sure we finished the job, because throughout the year – the games we have lost – they have been those kinds of games.

“We have fell away in the last five or six overs and then not been able to chase totals in the past, the plan was to make sure we are not taking any player lightly, any batter lightly, make sure we finish the job.”

There was a lot of talk surrounding the state of the wicket ahead of the do-or-die final, and while it would’ve sent shivers down the spine of the four opening bats set to take guard on it, Buch was smiling ear to ear knowing he would have the chance to take the new ball.

“As soon as I looked at the wicket, it was a lot softer than we would’ve thought, there was no rain during the week so I was a bit surprised how soft it was,” he said.

“Being a spinner I really enjoy bowling on those kinds of wickets, there is a lot of turn and bounce, as soon as I saw the wicket I was pretty happy, to be honest.

“I love it (opening the bowling), bowling to the best players it is always a challenge and it is something I do well, it is a role the team needs me to play, so I am happy to be doing that role… it is the best time to bowl.”

The win for the Bloods means they will travel to Arch Brown Reserve this weekend to take on Berwick.

That Berwick outfit didn’t do a lot wrong on Saturday; such is the caper of Buckley Ridges.

The Bucks have been in divine form as of late, particularly in chases.

Just two weeks ago, the Bucks reeled in the 254 set by North Dandenong, and on Saturday – led by skipper Ben Wright – the Bucks did it again.

The Bears posted 7/226 in the first innings, with Damith Mapa Ralalage (63) and Lachlan Brown (47) leading the charge for the visitors.

On a day that was so prominently not fit for bowlers, Ben Watson was able to keep his figures in neat order.

Carrying the famous Buckley Ridges name, Watson collected two wickets – that of the two set Bears batters – while also bowling impressively tight, finishing with 2/14 from his seven overs.

With 227 to get, the Bucks needed a steady start.

And a steady start it received, with openers Zafar Sheikh (29) and Ben Wright getting the Bucks off to a dream start.

With 347 runs with plenty of starts coming into the days play; it was clear a big score from Wright was never far away.

It wasn’t the fact Wright made 104, it was the manner in which he did it.

The Englishmen made batting look simply elementary at stages, none more so then the second of his two towering sixes, a striking blow off the bowling of Andrew Perrin that etched him oh so close to that triple-figure milestone.

After reaching his maiden DDCA century, Wright was soon back in the sheds, but the horse had long bolted for James Wilcock and his men.

With Jason Hobbs (57 not out) crunching yet another half-century in a big chase, the Bucks did it in a canter, passing the Bears with 10 balls and six wickets to spare.

FINALS BRACKET

QUALIFYING FINAL: Buckley Ridges (4/227) deaf Berwick (7/226)

ELIMINATION FINAL: Narre South (10/62) def by Springvale South (1/66)

PRELIMINARY FINAL: Berwick v Springvale South Arch Brown Reserve 12:30pm

GRAND FINAL: Buckley Ridges v winner of preliminary final Alex Nelson Reserve 12:30pm