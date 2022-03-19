Battle of the underdogs

By Lachlan Mitchell

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Parkmore and Heinz Southern Districts were just making the numbers before last Saturday.

Third and fourth from the regular season will play off for the DDCA Turf 2 flag.

HSD have come from fourth place in the regular-season to book a place in the final.

Heinz Southern District has had to knock of premiership favourites Cranbourne on its way to the big dance, with a sublime outing from Tryian De Silva.

The season has not looked favourably on the two-top ranked sides, with Parkfield and Cranbourne both bundled out.

Parkmore will be the other team featuring in the final, after its nine-wicket win over the Parkfield away from home.

The Pirates chased down the target with nine overs to spare thanks to a Johann Brohier 80.

Heinz Southern District star all-rounder Triyan De Silva believes anything can happen in the grand final.

“Anything can happen it’s whoever wins the key moment can win the flag,” he said.

Despite making a brilliant century, De Silva doesn’t think his match-winning performance will earn him a promotion up the order.

“I think I’ll still be batting around four or five,” he said.

“Hammo (Glenn Hamilton) and Brent (Patterson) have been pretty good at the top of the order, getting us off to good starts.

“I think what will change, if anything, Liam (Jansen) will come down and Ethan (French) will bat up the order.”

Batting collapse and errant run-outs has been a feature of the season.

De Silva putting value on your wicket will play a big role in the big dance.

“When we have our batting collapse there is a lack of responsibility and not enough ownership of the wicket and we need to have value for the wicket,” the all-rounder said.

TURF 2 GRAND FINAL:

PARKMORE PIRATES v HEINZ SOUTHERN DISTRICT

Hallam Recreation Reserve – 12:30PM