Doves debut delight

By Tyler Lewis

Doveton’s Connor MacDonald will make his AFL dream come true on Sunday, when he runs onto the MCG as a Hawthorn debutant.

MacDonald debuted for the Doves at just (age) 16 and was awarded the Blue Ribbon best afield medal in the – typically – annual clash with Pakenham.

The 184cm inside midfielder was taken at pick 26 by the Hawks in the second round of the NAB AFL Draft.

MacDonald is the first of the Dandenong Stingray’s Draft class of 2021 to debut.

In the lead up to the AFL Draft, Dandenong Stingrays coach Nick Cox spoke glowingly of the midfielder.

“He just keeps turning up wherever he plays,” he said.

“Whether that be at Vic Country, Haileybury or the Stingrays, he just keeps turning up and performing.

“If you said to me ‘what is his trait that separates him from someone else?’ it is quite simplistic, but it’s that.

“His inside work is pretty good, his ability to read hands is great as well, and he has the next string to his bow as well, by going forward. He will be a great asset wherever he goes.

“He makes others look better”.

The Hawthorn v North Melbourne clash is set to commence at 1:10 on Sunday.