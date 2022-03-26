No Illusions for Hawks

By Tyler Lewis

ROWVILLE:

2021:

FINISH: 10th – two wins, six losses

LEADING GOAL KICKER: Lachie Wynd (23)

2022:

CAPTAIN: Anthony Brolic

CLEARANCES:

INS: Anthony Brolic (Frankston Dolphins), Mark Seedsman (Doveton Doves), Pierce Roseby (North Shore Bombers), Jethro Calma-Holt (Waratah), Taylin Duman (Fremantle AFL), Jayden Sturley (Mulgrave), Lochlan Jenkins (Caulfield Gramarrians), Jordan Galluci and Dane Gallagher (Mulgrave)

OUTS: Callan Burns (South Belgrave), Mitchell Garner (South Belgrave), Jack Weir (Dingley), Jackson Anderson (Knox), Jackson McDonald (Knox), Jarryd Hall (Knox), Josh Herkess (Berwick Springs), Liam Mackie (Mooroopna), Michael Best (Aspley AFC), Steven Georgiou (Kyneton), Chayce Black (Wandin), Mitchell Dale (Fairpark), Jackson Tatt (Hallam) and Jack Beer (Berwick)

MESSAGE FROM WITHIN (Coach Ben Wise):

“I am hoping they are going to be blown away with the way we compete,” he said of what people will think of his side by the mid-way point of the year.

“(we went to be) Putting our hat in the ring, competing with the better sides and hopefully with plenty of wins on the board… (they’ll be) talking of Rowville with a bit of respect, you know, like the Vermont’s, the Balwyn’s and the Blackburn’s.

“The footy club’s that have been up there for so long, that is what we are striving to be.

“We are envious of those club’s that compete at the top end year in, year out, and that is a really positive mindset for us to get to.”

PREVIEW:

It has been an interesting silly season for the Hawks, with plenty of ups and downs.

The return of Anthony Brolic from Frankston Dolphin’s duties is going to spruce the line-up considerably, but the depth will be tested with the departures in the off-season.

Rowville seem to be a club that will be bolstered by VFL breaks, with double-figure VFL listed players to its books.

ROUND 1 OPPONENT:

Noble Park @ Seebeck Oval – April 9

PREDICTED FINISH:

9th

PREDICTED LADDER:

Noble Park

Balwyn

Vermont

Norwood

South Croydon

Blackburn

Berwick

Doncaster East

Rowville

Park Orchards

North Ringwood

Doncaster