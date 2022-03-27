Collinda Patty erupts ahead of future staying campaign

By Luke Corda

Star speedster Collinda Patty put an exclamation point on her recent return to racing, with an electrifying win at Sandown Park on Thursday night.

After some mixed performances over the last month she left no stone unturned, flying out from box five and leading all the way to score in a quick 33.80.

The time sneaks into the top 15 fastest ever recorded at Sandown over the 595m – but of course, she already owns the record of 33.56!

Luke Thompson was on course and was delighted with the run.

“It was great to see her begin the way she did,” he said.

“She hasn’t found herself in that sort of position since she’s returned to racing.”

Collinda Patty spent over five months out after tearing a monkey muscle back in September last year.

The G3 Meadows Speed Star winner has taken time to find her feet since returning but is now looking stronger than ever.

Her devastating run home is showing signs of a possible rise in distance ahead of many upcoming staying events.

“That’s the intention (to step up the 700m). She ran home in 10.66 tonight which not many can do over 595m, that suggests she’ll handle stepping up in distance but it’s hard to know for sure,” Thompson said.

“The calendar for stayers is pretty busy over the next few months. Hopefully we’ll see her in the Sandown Cup then in The 715 at The Gardens.”

The RSN Sandown Cup is set to run on May 19 this year alongside the Harrison-Dawson and Sapphire Crown.

With a variety of stayers making a name for themselves across the country, this year’s edition of the Cup promises to be nothing short of special.

Earlier in the night up-and-coming Greenough star She’s Refined took out the Launching Pad Qualifier Final in a best-of-night time of 29.33.

She wrapped up another slot in next week’s heats for Team Greenough who are armed with multiple big players in the series.