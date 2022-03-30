The Dandy District immortals

That’s all she wrote.

The Dandenong District cricket season is over, with Springvale South taking the Turf 1 title only on Saturday.

But the Bloods weren’t the only club to make space in the silverware cabinet, so here are the grand final winners from all grades across the DDCA Turf competitions…

TURF 1

Springvale South (8/225) def Buckley Ridges (10/197)

TURF 1 RESERVES

Buckley Ridges (10/149) def Springvale South (10/103)

TURF 2

Parkmore Pirates (6/191) def Heinz Southern Districts (10/187)

TURF 2 RESERVES

Lyndale (8/120) def Heinz Southern Districts (10/119)

TURF 3

Doveton (6/271) def Springvale (10/82)

TURF 3 RESERVES

Silverton (7/160) def Hampton Park (10/100)

TURF 4

Springvale South (3/104) def Berwick Springs (8/103)

TURF 5

Doveton North (9/145) def Buckley Ridges (10/75)