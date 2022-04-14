Black Rock halt the Saints march

By Lachlan Mitchell

Division 3

Narre South Saints faced its first loss of the season against Black Rock.

A slow Saints start was the start of what would become a 51-point loss.

The Saints had a forgettable day kicking their first goal in the third quarter with the boys from Narre South only conjuring six behinds in the first half.

Black Rock kicked 13.18 96 to the Saints 6.9 45.

Narre South’s Brandon Nolan and Baileigh Mills were the only multiple goal kickers on a miserable day at the office.

Endeavour Hills suffered a heart-breaking six-point loss at the hands of Carrum Patterson Lakes.

The Eagles were on the back-foot early coming back from a 27-point half-time deficit. Eagles Mitchell Anderson kept his side in the contest kicking four.

A final quarter dash from Endeavour Hills wasn’t enough to see them reel in the margin.

Ashwood did the unthinkable against Clayton at Meade Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies failed to score in the first quarter and trailed by 28 going into the first break.

Ashwood mounted a remarkable comeback to kick seven goals in the last quarter to run over Clayton by 41 points.

Clayton’s Paul Tsoucalas kicked four goals, on what would be an unthinkable day for him and his side on how they let that slip.

South Yarra would still be recovering after receiving a 240-point discombobulation by Murrumbeena. Yarra could only manage one goal for the whole match.

Steve Tolongs kicking four goals for a bolstering percentage booster for his side.

Division 4

Dandenong had its way with a struggling Lyndale outfit at Barry Powell Reserve.

The Redlegs leaving it all on the field with a 107-point drubbing.

Dandenong’s Adam Boag and Antonio Gonzalez kicking five goals each.

Dandenong was in party mode with eight individual goal kickers amounting to the 20.19 139 to 5.2 32 win.

Hallam had a hard fought win over South Mornington at home .

After a scoreless first quarter, both sides clicked into action.

The Hawks held sway into halftime but a strong South Mornington third quarter, saw the Hawks lead cut to eight going into the final quarter.

A four goal to one final quarter saw Hallam soar clear.

Hawks Jack Sharlassian kicking four goals to boost his season tally to seven after two games.

The Doveton Eagles played out a thriller with Moorabbin at Widdop Reserve.

Doveton fought back after a slow start to trail by four at the main break.

The Kangaroos had a strong third quarter kicking 7.4 to lead by 31 at the final change.

Doveton fought back strong to amount a six goal final quarter falling an agonisingly short by four points.

Eagles Leigh Tannahill made his presence known kicking five goals in a heroic performance.

Lyndhurst remained on the winners list after a comprehensive win over Hampton at Peterson Street Reserve.

Lightning’s Hamish Browning kicking six goals to see his side to a 76-point win over an inaccurate Hampton.

The Hammers kicking 7.6 48 to Lyndhurst’s 18.16 124.

Jarryd Mcgrath also found himself adding to his round one tally with five goals.

The Frankston Dolphins had no mercy for strugglers Cerberus.

A Jack Waller seven-goal haul helping his side pull off a remarkable 160-point win.

Cerberus has only managed to kick four goals in its first two matches this season.