Valiant Redbacks fall short

By Lachlan Mitchell

Doveton has continued its winnings ways with a 30-point win over Keysborough away from home in Southern Division Two on Saturday.

The Doves had to contend with a defiant Kookaburra’s outfit.

The Doves trailed by a single goal into the first break.

The second quarter swung well into Doveton’s favour with a five to zero goal second term.

After the half-time break the gap closed to really put the Doves on the back foot going into the fourth quarter. Keysborough closed the margin to 10 points and kept the Doves goal-less in the third quarter.

In the final quarter the Doves were able to put the foot down and stretch the margin, restricting its opposition to just one goal, Doveton winning by an even five goals.

New player coach Michael Cardamone was instrumental in securing the victory kicking four goals.

Star-recruit Dylan Chapman once again proving why he might be one of the best rucks in the competition, giving his midfielders first use of the ball.

The Doves had five individual goal-kickers with Cardamone and Max Sheppard (2) the only multiples.

Hampton Park suffered another loss to fall to 0-2; the side came up against a red-hot Chelsea Heights with ex-Demon utility Luke Tapscott.

The Redback’s struggled to hit the scoreboard only scoring five goals in their 31 point loss. Tapscott kicking three goals in his side’s victory.

Hampton Park’s inaccuracy being the biggest cause for concern, the Redbacks kicking 5.16 to Chelsea Heights 12.5.

Redbacks coach Nathan ‘Nanga’ Wilson has rued his sides missed opportunities, and missed chances leading to the loss.

“We have played two of the best three sides in the competition,” he said.

“We dominated large parts of the game on Saturday; we had five or six more scoring shots as well as well as 70 per cent of the ball.

“We couldn’t take our opportunities, but plenty of positives heading into the Easter break.”

Wilson is optimistic his side will bounce back with the inclusion of a mix of experience and youth filtering back into the side

“We are only going to improve. After the break will be a good test again,” he said.

He is confident he has the right pieces to bounce back.

“I wouldn’t change my list for anything,” he said.

“Despite the 0-2 start, we are heading in the right direction and our average age is 22/23, I wouldn’t change who I’m coaching for any other side.”

The rest of round two provided fans with a mix bag. Caulfield had a 92-point win over Heatherton at Ross Street Reserve. The Bears Jack Backway kicking five to help his side to a thumping win.

East Brighton couldn’t run down ladder leader’s Highett on Saturday afternoon. The Vampires trailed by 10 at the main break, but couldn’t stop a rampant Mitchell Hoar who finished with four to help his side secure a 40 point win.