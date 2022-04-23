Footy fixture fix

Anzac Day weekend is arguably the best weekend on the local footy calendar.

The limited weekend footy jumpers, the spine-tingling ceremonies and the best on ground medals that commemorate those that have fought bravely for this country all combine for one of the best weekends of the season.

With Anzac Eve on Sunday and Anzac Day on Monday, the fixture is all over the place, so here is a guide to where and when you can find the regions footy this Anzac weekend…

WEST-GIPPSLAND:

SATURDAY:

Bunyip v Garfield

Nar Nar Goon v Kooweerup

Korumburra-Bena v Dalyston (Night)

MONDAY (ANZAC DAY):

Tooradin-Dalmore v Warragul Industrials

AFL OUTER EAST:

PREMIER DIVISION:

SATURDAY:

Officer v Pakenham

Monbulk v Narre Warren

MONDAY (ANZAC DAY):

Wandin v Woori Yallock

Upwey Tecoma v Olinda Ferny Creek

DIVISION 1:

Healesville v Belgrave

Seville v Yarra Glen

Emerald v Gembrook Cockatoo

EASTERN (EFL):

PREMIER DIVISION:

SATURDAY:

Balwyn v Park Orchards

North Ringwood v Rowville

Vermont v Norwood

Doncaster v Doncaster East

SUNDAY (ANZAC EVE):

Noble Park v Berwick

MONDAY (ANZAC DAY):

Blackburn v South Croydon

DIVISION 1:

SATURDAY:

Croydon v East Ringwood

Mooroolbark v Montrose

Beaconsfield v Bayswater

Upper Ferntree Gully v Wantirna South

Mitcham v Lilydale

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (SFL):

DIVISION 1:

SATURDAY:

St Kilda City v Cranbourne

East Malvern v St Paul’s McKinnon

Port Melbourne Colts v Mordialloc

MONDAY (ANZAC DAY):

Cheltenham v Bentleigh

DIVISION 2:

SATURDAY:

Hampton Park v Keysborough

Doveton v Heatherton

Skye v Chelsea Heights

MONDAY (ANZAC DAY):

Caulfield Bears v East Brighton

DIVISION 3:

SATURDAY:

Black Rock v Endeavour Hills

Murrumbeena v Clayton

Carrum Patterson Lakes v South Yarra

Narre South Saints v Ashwood

DIVISION 4:

SATURDAY:

South Mornington v Frankston Dolphins

Lyndhurst v Hallam

Cerberus v Dandenong

Hampton v Moorabbin Kangaroos

Doveton Eagles v Lyndale

MPNFL:

DIVISION 1:

SATURDAY:

Bonbeach v Rosebud

Dromana v Pines

Frankston Bombers v Frankston YCW

Sorrento v Edithvale-Aspendale

MONDAY (ANZAC DAY):

Mt Eliza v Red Hill

DIVISION 2:

SATURDAY:

Crib Point v Rye

Hastings v Tyabb

Karingal v Langwarrin

Pearcedale v Somerville

Chelsea v Seaford

MONDAY (ANZAC DAY):

Mornington v Devon Meadows