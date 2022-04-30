Are they the real deal?

By Tyler Lewis

Today stands as a perfect test for Rowville.

The Hawks have been electrifying in their opening two outings, kicking scores of 109 and 135 respectively in triumphs over Noble Park and North Ringwood.

And while defeating Noble Park in round 1 was a mighty scalp, the Hawks are eyeing off Norwood this afternoon as a statement to the rest of the competition.

Hawks coach Ben Wise wanted to be a respected side in the preseason and is looking forward to the challenge Norwood on the road offers.

“It’s a really good challenge, (but) nothing really changes for the way we prepare,” he said.

“We will stick to doing what we are doing, I respect them as a footy side, they’re very even across the board and they have a strong midfield.

“We will get our match-ups and have our plan; I am really looking forward to the contest.”

The Hawks have had a terrific spread of goal-kickers in the opening two rounds, leaving no concerns for kicking a winning score.

But modestly, Wise has said it’s come from a voice that isn’t his own.

“It is just a really good even spread up there at the moment and even seems to be playing their role,” he said.

“If we are getting enough looks and entries in there, the boys are keeping their structure.

“We have brought on a new assistant coach this year… Andy Scott, he has got our forward-line working really well.

“With his methods and structure everyone knows where they stand and they’re executing really well.”

FIXTURE:

Norwood v Rowville

Mullum Reserve

2:20PM