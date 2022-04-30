Bulls ready to lock horns

By Tyler Lewis

It’s hard, it’s fast, it’s skilful… it’s Noble Park v Vermont.

This game has been front of mind for the Bulls for over a year, after they sat second on the Eastern Football Netball League (EFNL) ladder with pole positioned Vermont in its sights when football was concluded last season.

Noble Park comes into the bumper clash with an even ledger, one win and one loss, while Vermont comes in characteristically undefeated.

The Bulls got back to their best footy last weekend against Berwick, and while pleased with the win, focus immediately shifted to the Eagles in six days.

“We were pleased with the brand of footy we played, but by about quarter past five, the attention turned to Vermont pretty quickly,” Noble Park coach Steve Hughes said.

“I don’t think you’d call it a rivalry, but the respect we have for Vermont is as high as anyone in the competition.

“They have been the premier side in the comp for a few decades and everyone respects them highly, we can’t wait to play the best.

“They’re 2-0, it’s on our home deck, they beat us by a few goals on our home deck last year.

“We can’t wait for Saturday, it is one of the games I love coaching and the boys love playing.”

The Bulls will be putting plenty of time into forward Andrew Aingher who has kicked 11 goals in two games (eight and three), while the Eagles will need to keep a close eye on Jackson Sketcher and Kyle Martin in the engine room.

FIXTURE:

Saturday 30 April

Noble Park v Vermont

Pat Wright Senior Oval

2:20PM