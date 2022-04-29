Commuters face weekend disruptions

By Marcus Uhe

Scheduled works will see trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham only run to and from Caulfield Station this weekend.

The changes will begin from 9pm Friday 29 April to the last service on Sunday 1 May.

Outbound services to Cranbourne and Pakenham will depart from Caulfield.

Commuters leaving the City will be required to take the Frankston line to Caulfield and then change trains.

All inbound services will terminate at Caulfield.

Passengers will need to take a Flinders Street service from Caulfield in order to continue their journey into the City.

For more information head to https://www.ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions/disruptions-information/article/cranbourne-and-pakenham-lines-service-changes-from-9pm-friday-29-april-to-last-service-sunday-1-may-2022