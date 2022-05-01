Bergman’s roller-coaster debut

By Tyler Lewis

It was a whirlwind of emotions for Miller Bergman on Saturday night.

The former Dandenong Stingrays and Berwick product was a late in for North Melbourne’s clash against Carlton on Saturday night, with defender Aidan Corr making his way out of the side due to health and safety protocols.

There was no waiting around on debut for Bergman, who was listed on the field, as opposed to the medical substitute.

Unfortunately, the teenage debutant suffered a shoulder injury in the second term and was forced from the ground.

The extremity of Bergman’s injury is yet to be determined, but he was ultimately subbed off for the remainder of the game.

While far from his dream start to a long and successful AFL career, Bergman was able to get his first kick away to get off the mark before his debut match was cut short.

Bergman donned jumper number 27, formerly worn by North premiership players Keith Greg (1975) and Darren Crocker (1996).

Crocker presented Bergman with his jumper in the rooms ahead of the match.

“Keith Greg, a legend of this football club presented me with this jumper 37 years ago, I was a skinny young fella like yourself,” he said.

“He said to me ‘you know what, it’s your number, it’s your career, this an opportunity to make it your own’.”