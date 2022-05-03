Redback’s bite back

By Lachlan Mitchell

Southern Division two provided fans with an entrée of classic matches and a breakthrough victory for the Redbacks.

Hampton Park finally broke through for its first win against Skye at Robert Booth Reserve.

The 16.9.105 to 8.17.65 win comes after a couple of disappointing performances.

The Redbacks had a slow start to trail at quarter-time but soon found their bite that coach Nathan Wilson was looking for.

The Redbacks leapt ahead in the second quarter to lead by 16 at half-time.

The second half was all Hampton Park as it set the pace to run away from Skye to win by 40 points.

Redbacks coach Nathan ‘Nanga’ Wilson was optimistic leading into round three.

“When you drop to 4-0, you fall behind and you’re chasing the pack for the rest of the season,” he said.

“We know that we played well in patches over the first three games, it was just a matter of trying to do the good-stuff for longer.

“Although we were not great and we were not completely happy with the way we played, we were just better for longer periods.

“All credit to Skye, they were really strong and they got back to two points in that third quarter, but we kicked seven of the last nine goals, our better players stood up in the second half.”

The start to matches has been the biggest cause for concern for the Redbacks with them once again trailing at quarter-time.

“Our starts have been a problem over the first whole month, but we need to concentrate on what we did well, and try and learn from our mistakes,” Wilson said.

“We need to hone in on what we did well and do that for longer periods.”

The Bombers kicked 8.17 65, and Wilson understands if Skye kicked more accurate it could have been a different result.

“We did talk about it, but it’s all a part of it,” he said.

“In the Chelsea Heights game we were on the other end of it and we kicked inaccurate.”

Doveton continued its winning way to go 4-0 against East Brighton.

Doveton captain Michael Cardamone kicking three goals to help his side to the 32-point win.

Keysborough had a comfortable win over Heatherton at Ross Street Reserve. Keysborough skipped out to a 33-point quarter time lead and never looked headed.

The Borough’s Matthew Carnelley kicked six goals to see his side breeze to a 66-point win.

Chelsea Heights and Highett played a blockbuster at Beazley Reserve with two-points separating the two sides.

The Demons had to hold off a fast-finishing Highett outfit.

Chelsea Heights kicked two behinds to 3.4 to see them sail to a two-point win.

Mitchell Hoar continued his stellar season with three goals for Highett.

Ex-Melbourne star Luke Tapscott finished with three goals in his sides win.