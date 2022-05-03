Handbrake pulled on hoon

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A driver’s Mitsubishi was impounded by patrolling police members at a notorious hooning hot spot in Springvale on Friday 29 April.

The driver had been allegedly performing ‘handbrake slides’ in front of a marked police car in the car park of Springvale Mega Centre on Princes Highway.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days, police say.

Neighbours have regularly endured sleepless nights due to revving cars and cheering crowds.

According to a resident, there were 45 nights of hooning in two months in early 2022.

The backfiring of cars racing up and down the straights of Princes Highway echoes. It’s like a “shotgun going off”, the resident said in March.

“We’re just tired of it. The police need to step it up.

“How are these people even on the road?”

Inspector Peter Koger, Victoria Police’s local area commander for Greater Dandenong, recently said police have regularly patrolled known hoon hot spots including the Springvale shopping centre during Operation Achilles.

“This intense focus has resulted in a decrease in hoon activity in the area.

“It is hard to comprehend why individuals participate in reckless behaviour on our roads and the community and police are rightly sick of it.”