Stars set for Swinburne Centre

By Tyler Lewis

On Tuesday the AFL released the squads for the upcoming match between the 2022 NAB AFLW Academy and Under-23 All Stars.

The match will take place on Sunday 8 May from 11:30am at the Swinburne Centre and will feature an array of local talent.

Reigning NAB League Girl’s best and fairest player Amber Clarke will line-up alongside Dandenong Stingrays teammate Mac Eardley for the 2022 AFLW Academy side and against mature age teammate Sarah Hosking, who is linked with Williamstown in the VFLW.

22-year-old Casey Demon Tahlia Fellows will also line up for the under-23 All Stars.

The 2022 intake of the NAB AFLW Academy was selected in December last year and comprises a selection of the best footballers across the country who will be eligible for the 2022 NAB AFL Women’s Draft.

The NAB AFLW Academy is headed by National Academy Manager and coach Tarkyn Lockyer. Melbourne AFLW captain Daisy Pearce, Vic Metro Under-18 Girls head coach Jacara Egan and Western Australia Under-18 Girls head coach Beau McDonald are serving as assistants.

The Under-23 All Stars team comprises players from Victoria, Northern Territory and Tasmania, who were selected based on nominations from AFLW clubs.

The Under-23 All Stars coaching panel includes Collingwood 2010 premiership player and Eastern Ranges head coach Travis Cloke, North Melbourne VFLW head coach Steph Binder, GWV Rebels assistant coach and former AFLW player Sally Riley and Calder Cannons assistant coach Allana Dickie.

National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer said Sunday’s match would provide a fantastic opportunity for players to showcase their talent ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Women’s Draft.

“Sunday’s match will be a brilliant spectacle with the best young female footballers in Australia on the same field together,” Lockyer said in a statement.

“I congratulate all players who have been named in the NAB AFLW Academy and I look forward to watching their ongoing development going forward.”

A live stream of the match will be available at www.womens.afl/talent-pathway/academy.