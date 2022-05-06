Voters disengaged

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Greater Dandenong area appears to have a level of political disengagement and little faith in leaders ahead of the 2022 federal election

Star News have spoken to people of different ages on the streets around Dandenong on multiple occasions in the last two weeks to try to gauge their thoughts on key issues and ascertain who they will vote for.

Close to 20 people of voting age were approached at different times of the day on Lonsdale Street, Dandenong to ask if they wanted to participate, with all refusing.

Most surprising was the reasons that people gave for not wanting to divulge their political views.

For many, a lack of a clear understanding on issues in their electorate made them uncomfortable in expressing an opinion.

Others cited a lack of trust in major parties and the wider political landscape as causing their disinterest, a trend being felt across Australia as votes for independents are expected to surge.

Multiple people spoken to said their apathy towards Australian politics was because they did not have a citizenship and would therefore not have the opportunity to vote.

Funding assistance towards a Dandenong Wellbeing Centre, Dandenong Sports and Events Centre, social housing and sustainability-related outcomes are among the advocacy areas for the City of Greater Dandenong Council.

The federal election will be held on Saturday 22 May.